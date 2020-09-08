India’s coking coal import port traffic down 32% in April-August

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:12:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country was recorded at 16.848 million mt in the April-August period this year, down 31.87 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA). The rate of decline is almost in line with that for the April-July period this year.

The IPA data showed that total iron ore (lumps, fines and pellets) traffic through all major ports in the given period was recorded at 27.291 million mt, up 26.88 percent year on year.