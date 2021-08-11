﻿
India’s coking coal import freight traffic at ports up 25.42% in April-July

Wednesday, August 11
       

India’s coking coal import traffic handled by all major ports in the country was recorded at 16.85 million mt in the April-July period this year, marking a growth of 25.42 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, August 11.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, total imports of coking coal in July this year came to 4.5 million mt compared to 3.89 million mt in June.

The IPA data showed that iron ore freight traffic, including pellets, was recorded at 21.51 million mt, down 0.81 percent year on year.


