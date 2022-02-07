India’s coking coal import freight at major ports down 5.69% in Apr-Jan

Monday, 07 February 2022 11:42:33 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country were provisionally recorded at 40.92 million mt during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2021-22, a decline of 5.69 percent year on year, according to the data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Monday, February 7.

According to calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in January 2022 came to 3.79 million mt, marginally up from 3.61 million mt in December 2021 but sharply below 5.29 million mt in November 2021.

Total iron ore freight handled by the major ports including pellets was recorded at 41.37 million mt during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2021-22, a decline of 27.23 percent year on year.