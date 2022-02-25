﻿
English
India’s coal ministry proposes offering abandoned coal assets to mining and steel companies for revival

Friday, 25 February 2022
       

India’s ministry of coal is looking to offer steel and mining companies abandoned coal mines for revival on a revenue sharing basis, a government official said on Friday, February 25.

The ministry is looking at Essel Mining, Adani Group’s mining and infrastructure arms, Tata Steel, JSW Group and Jindal Steel and Power Limited to participate in the offer, the official said.

A statement of the ministry said that the government is looking at offering over 100 coal mines that are not currently operational for revival and in a consultative meeting of industry and government to discuss the proposal evoked large-scale participation from the steel and mining industry.

The government official said that interested companies in the mining and steel industry will be offered defunct coal mines based on  the mine developer, operator (MDO) model on revenue sharing basis and said there will not be any transfer of assets.


