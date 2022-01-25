﻿
English
India’s coal ministry directs CIL to offer long-term supply contracts to steel mills

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 11:18:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ministry of Coal has asked state-run miner Coal India Limited (CIL) to offer long-term supply agreements with steel companies, similar to such supply agreements already in effect with thermal power producers, government sources said on Tuesday, January 25.

The decision to implement long-term supply agreements between CIL and steel producers following a recommendation from an inter-ministerial committee will enable both sellers and buyers to plan raw material security more efficiently and also future strategic investments both by the raw material seller and the buyer.

At present, steel producers source their coal requirements through e-auction sales conducted by CIL.


