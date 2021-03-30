India’s Coal Ministry announces auction of 67 mixed coal blocks for commercial mining

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 11:25:05 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Ministry of Coal has announced the next tranche of auctions of coal blocks comprising 67 mixed blocks of coal and coking coal, both fully explored and partially explored, a government official said on Tuesday, March 30.

The official said that the auction of the 67 coal blocks for bids by private investors and user industries will be the largest since the auctions of coal blocks commenced in 2014. He said that, in the case of user industries putting in successful bids, they will have full freedom to use the coal produced either fully for their own consumption or to resort to commercial sale without any end-use restrictions.