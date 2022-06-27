India’s CIL to increase washed coal supplies to steel mills to 3.45 million mt by end of 2022-23

Monday, 27 June 2022 14:18:48 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s government run-miner Coal India Limited will increase supplies of washed coal to steel mills to 3.45 million mt per year by the end of the current fiscal year, against 1.7 million mt supplied in 2021-22, a coal ministry statement said on Monday, June 27.

At present, the domestic raw coking coal washing capacity is about 23 million mt per year, including 9.26 million mt per year of washed coal capacity in the private sector.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is planning to set up and operationalise nine more new washeries with a capacity of 30 million mt per year and, with the setting up of the new washeries, it is estimated that CIL will be able to supply about 15 million mt per year of washed coal to the steel sector, thereby reducing imports of coking coal, the ministry statement said.