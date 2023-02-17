﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s BMW Industries posts 40% rise in net profit for Q3 FY 2022-23

Friday, 17 February 2023 14:06:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s steel services and processing company BMW Industries Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 172.86 million ($2.09 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 40.49 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, February 17.

The company reported a total income of INR 1.42 billion ($17.26 million), a decline of 5.35 percent year on year.

BMW Industries has a contract agreement with Tata Steel for the conversion of continuous cast billet sourced from the latter to billet and customizing steel requirements from its logistical and processing centers in eastern India.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India Steel Works Limited reports higher net loss for Q3 FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

India’s Shyam Metaliks sees 84% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

Indian iron ore miner sees 56% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

15 Feb | Steel News

India’s GPIL reports 61 percent fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

14 Feb | Steel News

India’s SAIL reports 65% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

14 Feb | Steel News

India’s Tube Investment Ltd reports 14% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

14 Feb | Steel News

India’s pellet producer KIOCL sees lower net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

09 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel slips into consolidated net loss in Q3 FY 2022-23

07 Feb | Steel News

Indian manganese miner reports 45% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

03 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees net profit by decline 68% in Q3 FY 2022-23

01 Feb | Steel News