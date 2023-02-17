India’s BMW Industries posts 40% rise in net profit for Q3 FY 2022-23

Friday, 17 February 2023 14:06:47 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel services and processing company BMW Industries Limited has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 172.86 million ($2.09 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 40.49 percent year on year, according to a company regulatory filing on Friday, February 17.

The company reported a total income of INR 1.42 billion ($17.26 million), a decline of 5.35 percent year on year.

BMW Industries has a contract agreement with Tata Steel for the conversion of continuous cast billet sourced from the latter to billet and customizing steel requirements from its logistical and processing centers in eastern India.