Monday, 28 February 2022 12:08:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Bharat Forge Limited, a leading producer of steel forgings, will acquire JS Autocast Foundry Limited, a company announcement said on Monday, February 28.

Bharat Forge said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire JS Autocast Foundry limited along with the latter’s subsidiary BF Industrial Solutions Limited.

JS Autocast Foundry is a leading India-based supplier of machined ductile iron castings for wind power equipment, hydraulics and castings for automotive components.