India’s automobile sales across categories down 6% in FY 2021-22

Monday, 18 April 2022 10:31:42 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s total aggregate automobile sales (despatches from factories to dealers) in the fiscal year 2021-22 was recorded at 17,513,596 units, a decline of six percent year on year, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday, April 18.

SIAM said that total passenger car despatches from manufacturers to dealers during the fiscal year 2021-22 came to 3,069,499 units, up 13 percent year on year, but this was due to the low base in FY 2020-21 caused by the pandemic.

Two-wheeler sales were down 11 percent year on year to 13,466,412, the lowest in the last 10 years, SIAM said.