﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s automobile sales across categories down 6% in FY 2021-22

Monday, 18 April 2022 10:31:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s total aggregate automobile sales (despatches from factories to dealers) in the fiscal year 2021-22 was recorded at 17,513,596 units, a decline of six percent year on year, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday, April 18.

SIAM said that total passenger car despatches from manufacturers to dealers during the fiscal year 2021-22 came to 3,069,499 units, up 13 percent year on year, but this was due to the low base in FY 2020-21 caused by the pandemic.

Two-wheeler sales were down 11 percent year on year to 13,466,412, the lowest in the last 10 years, SIAM said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon automotive 

Similar articles

06 Apr

India’s passenger car retail sales down 4.87 percent in March
15 Mar

Indian passenger car sales decline 6.5 percent in February
02 Mar

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in February, largest companies see declines
22 Feb

Daimler India enters into partnership with vehicle scrappage unit
08 Feb

India’s new passenger car registrations decline 10% in January
02 Feb

Indian passenger car manufacturers report mixed sales growth in January
06 Jan

Indian passenger car retail sales decline by 10.91 percent in December
03 Jan

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in December
29 Dec

India aims to set up 50-70 vehicle scrapping units within five years
22 Dec

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra to set up auto scrapping unit in Maharashtra