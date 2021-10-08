﻿
India’s automobile registrations down five percent in September

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:22:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian automobile registration declined by five percent year on year in September of the current year, data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, October 8, showed.

According to FADA, compared to pre-Covid registrations in September 2019, the decline in September this year was 14 percent.

“As we enter the core of this year’s festive season, the full-blown semiconductor crisis continues to create a hindrance in passenger vehicles and inventory at the dealers’ end has dipped to record lows of 15-20 days,” said Vinkesh Gulati, FADA president.

“With India entering the 42-day festive period beginning today, the near-term outlook for this year’s festive season will be a mixed bag. While dealers have increased their inventory in the two-wheeler category, passenger vehicle inventory is at the lowest during this (fiscal year) due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis,” he said.


