India’s APL Apollo reports 50% rise in structure steel tube output in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 09:59:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s structural steel tubes manufacturer, APL Apollo Tubes Limited has reported its highest-ever output of 605,049 mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 50 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, January 3.

The company reported total output of 1.63 million mt during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year, up 35 percent over the corresponding nine months of the previous fiscal.

The company claims to have introduced new technologies in its structural tube manufacturing like Direct Forming Technology (DFT), Electrical Resistance Welding (ERW) and inline galvanizing technology and high-speed rolling mills.