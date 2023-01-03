﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s APL Apollo reports 50% rise in structure steel tube output in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 03 January 2023 09:59:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s structural steel tubes manufacturer, APL Apollo Tubes Limited has reported its highest-ever output of 605,049 mt in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 50 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, January 3.

The company reported total output of 1.63 million mt during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year, up 35 percent over the corresponding nine months of the previous fiscal.

The company claims to have introduced new technologies in its structural tube manufacturing like Direct Forming Technology (DFT), Electrical Resistance Welding (ERW) and inline galvanizing technology and high-speed rolling mills.


Tags: Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Production 

Similar articles

US rig count remains unchanged while Canadian count drops week-on-week

02 Jan | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on welded line pipe from S. Korea

30 Dec | Steel News

US DOC lowers AD duty on LD welded pipe from Canada

30 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or upward

30 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary AD duty review results for circular welded pipe from UAE

29 Dec | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

28 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

28 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.2 percent in mid-Dec

26 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s hollow section prices still rise but demand not improving

23 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2 percent in Nov from Oct

23 Dec | Steel News