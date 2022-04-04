﻿
English
India’s AMNS to set up new CRM for high value-added products

Monday, 04 April 2022 15:37:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will set up a cold rolling mill (CRM) with advanced steel processing lines to produce value-added products at its Hazira steel mill in the western Indian state of Gujarat, entailing an estimated investment of $1.12 billion, a company statement said on Monday, April 4.

The company will commission the project in 2024, the statement said.

Installation of the CRM with advanced machines will enhance energy efficiency, optimise zinc consumption, and provide a high level of corrosion resistance, it said.

The new project will comprise a continuous galvanizing and annealing line (CGAL) with a capacity of 1 million mt per year to produce cold rolled and highly resistant steel coils, processed with aluminium-silicon (Al-Si) coating. The Al-Si coating will be India's first line providing these advanced steel solutions. A new continuous galvanizing line (CGL) with 0.5 million mt per year capacity will produce galvanized/galvannealed (GI/GA) coated flat steel for exposed automotive panels.


