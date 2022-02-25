India’s AMNS to double special steel output for supplies to defense sector

Friday, 25 February 2022 14:30:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) will double production of special steel for defense production to 100,000 mt per year, a company official said in a statement on Friday, February 25.

The special steel for defense equipment production will be from AMNS’ steel mill in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat, the official said.

At present, the mill supplies some volume of steel required for naval warships, submarines and missile launch pads, but the current 50,000 mt per year capacity is small, AMNS executive director Santosh Mundhada said. He stated that domestic steel production for defense production is still evolving and that AMNS’ current supplies form a very small part of its total sales.

At present, the Hazira mill with a capacity of 10 million mt per year is producing 8.4 million mt, while plans have been drawn up to ramp this up to 15 million mt by 2024, he said.