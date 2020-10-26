India’s AMNS to bolster retail sales network to push higher steel volumes to smaller users

Monday, 26 October 2020 11:18:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

In a bid to push higher sales to steel users in micro, medium and small scale enterprises (MSME), India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has drawn up plans to extend its “Hypermart” retail sales network across the country, a company official said on Monday, October 26.

The official said that AMNS will set up 32 new Hypermart retail sales outlets across the country by the end of 2021, adding to its existing 18 sales outlets that primarily cater to supplies to MSME units, close to their plant locations.

He said that such retail outlets currently contribute about 20 percent of AMNS’s total annual revenues and, with the addition of the new Hypermarts, the contribution is expected to increase to 30 percent of the steel producer’s total annual revenues.