﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s AMNS to bolster retail sales network to push higher steel volumes to smaller users

Monday, 26 October 2020 11:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

In a bid to push higher sales to steel users in micro, medium and small scale enterprises (MSME), India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has drawn up plans to extend its “Hypermart” retail sales network across the country, a company official said on Monday, October 26.

The official said that AMNS will set up 32 new Hypermart retail sales outlets across the country by the end of 2021, adding to its existing 18 sales outlets that primarily cater to supplies to MSME units, close to their plant locations.

He said that such retail outlets currently contribute about 20 percent of AMNS’s total annual revenues and, with the addition of the new Hypermarts, the contribution is expected to increase to 30 percent of the steel producer’s total annual revenues.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Oct

FIMI seeks Karnataka government support for sales of iron ore outside state
21  Oct

India’s JSPL develops special heat treatment steel rails for high-speed trains
20  Oct

India’s KIOCL plans downstream projects for new iron ore mine
13  Oct

SAIL to begin commercial production of HH steel rails in FY 2020-21
09  Oct

SAIL posts 31.3 percent growth in sales for Q2