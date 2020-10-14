India’s AMNS planning to enter long product market with new mill

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 12:22:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) which operates a 10 million mt per annum flat product steel mill in the western Indian state of Gujarat is planning to expand to long products to explore new opportunities in construction and infrastructure, a company official has said.

The erstwhile Essar Steel, taken over through the bankruptcy resolution process by a joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has sought additional land from the Gujarat government to set up a new steel mill exclusively for production of construction grade long steel products.

“We have an eye on the long products steel market in India,” AMNS chief executive officer Dilip Oommen said. He, however, did not disclose details of the project, claiming that it is still at the drawing board stage.

It may be noted that the Indian government has projected that almost 60 percent of domestic incremental steel demand would come from construction and infrastructure projects by 2030, compared to 40 percent at present.

The Indian long products market is highly fragmented with a large number of secondary steel mills and medium- and small-scale segments, while only a few integrated steel mills like JSW Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited have a presence in long products and AMNS entirely produces high grade flat steel products for auto and consumer durable industries.