India’s AMNS partners with Greenko for renewable energy project to reduce carbon footprint

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 10:31:27 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has entered into partnership with Greenko Group, with the former investing $600 million in setting up a green energy generation project in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, an AMNS statement said on Wednesday, March 23.

The project with Greenko Group will entail putting up a hydro-pumped storage plant which will use cheap green power during off-peak hours to raise water to a height and then release it to a lower reservoir to generate power during peak demand periods, the statement said.

The project will ensure a lower carbon footprint for AMNS, against the backdrop of the EU carbon tax wherein non-EU steel exporters to the EU have to pay the same price for their carbon footprint in Europe as local steel producers.

Backed by GIC Holdings Pte Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Japan’s ORIX Corp., Greenko has India’s largest operational clean energy portfolio of 7.3 Giga Watt (GW) and is building 30 GW of storage capacity as part of its plan to set up an energy storage cloud platform of 100 GW.

“The project will be owned and funded by ArcelorMittal. Greenko will design, construct and operate the renewable energy facilities in Andhra Pradesh. Project commissioning is expected by mid-2024," the statement added.