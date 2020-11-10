India’s AMNS launches two branded HRC products to boost retail sales push

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 16:04:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

In a bid to push higher volumes through its own ‘brick and mortar’ retail network, India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has launched two branded hot rolled coil (HRC) products, Stallion and Maximus, a company official said on Tuesday, November 10.

The official said that the two branded HRC products will be sold through AMNS’s Hypermart retail network across the country.

The Stallion-branded HRC will be manufactured at the company’s steel mill at Hazira, Gujarat, and will be available in various sizes and finishes such as black, pickled or oiled. The Maximus-branded HRC will be available in a width of 5 meters, the largest in the country, for use in engineering and fabrication.

The expansion of its branded product portfolio is in line to support AMNS’s plans to expand its retail network through setting up 32 Hypermart steel retail outlets, adding to its existing 18 such retail outlets across the country, by the end of 2021, and to increase retail sales to 30 percent of its total sales, up from 20 percent at present.