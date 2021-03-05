India’s AMNS inks MoU with Odisha government for greenfield mill project

Friday, 05 March 2021 12:29:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has firmed up plans to construct a 12 million mt per annum capacity greenfield steel mill in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, entailing an estimated investment of $7 billion, a company official said on Friday, March 5.

The official said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake such a project was signed on Thursday by AMNS chairman Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Odisha chief minister, Navin Patnaik.

The Odisha government has earmarked suitable land for the AMNS project in the Kendrapara district and the project will be subject to the condition of the government facilitating acquisition of an iron ore block linked to the steel mill, the official said.

It may be noted ArcelorMittal gained its maiden footprint in the Indian steel industry in 2019 acquiring the stressed assets of Essar Steel through the bankruptcy resolution process in collaboration with Japan’s Nippon Steel.

For ArcelorMittal, the latest planned Odisha project will be its fourth attempt to construct a greenfield steel mill project in India.

In 2005, ArcelorMittal had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government of Chhattisgarh and in 2010 it had signed a similar agreement with the government of the southern state of Karnataka for a similar greenfield steel project. In 2006, ArcelorMittal concluded an MoU with the Odisha government for a steel project. All these were never carried forward for various reasons.

The present land to be offered for AMNS’ latest plans at Kendrapara, a coastal district close to Paradip Port, had earlier been acquired for construction of a steel mill by South Korea’s POSCO, which was later abandoned. The land parcel has now been carved out and offered to AMNS along with JSW Limited which has also proposed constructing a greenfield steel mill project in Odisha.