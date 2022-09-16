﻿
India’s AMNS granted environmental clearance for expansion of Hazira steel mill

Friday, 16 September 2022 11:01:48 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has been granted environment clearance to ramp up capacity of its Hazira steel mills in western state of Gujarat to 15.6 million mt per year from 9.6 million mt per year at present, company sources said on Friday, September 16.

The expansion project also included increasing capacity of hot rolled strip mill to 14 million mt per year from 8 million mt per year at present.

The company will be spending an estimated $1.13 billion on expansion of its Hazira steel mill.


