India’s AMNS expands portfolio with colour coated steel products

Monday, 22 March 2021 11:14:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s integrated steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS), which exclusively produces flat products, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of premium colour coated steel products, a company official said on Monday, March 22.

Claiming these to be the first products of their kind in the domestic market, the official said that the range of colour coated steel products will come with warranties of three and five years against key issues like chalking, fading and paint peeling. He said that the new product range will be offered through the company’s AMNS Hypermart retail network to ensure “last mile” sales connectivity with consumers.

AMNS will also be offering customization of orders of high quality and value-added products that have benefitted from applications and technological innovations from the parent companies ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, he added.