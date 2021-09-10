﻿
English
India’s AMNS commences production at captive iron ore mine in Odisha

Friday, 10 September 2021 10:35:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) has commenced commercial production at its captive iron ore mine of Ghoraburhani-Sagasahi in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, September 10.

Initially, the captive iron ore mine with estimated reserves of 98.61 million mt will produce 2 million mt per year and capacity will subsequently be ramped up to 7.16 million mt per year, the company said.

It said that the iron ore from the captive mine will first be transported to the company’s beneficiation plant at Dabuna and then supplied to AMNS’s pellet plant at the port town of Paradeep which recently completed doubling of capacity to 12 million mt per year.


Tags: mining  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


