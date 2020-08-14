India’s AML to restart production soon after bankruptcy resolution

Friday, 14 August 2020 16:04:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

After remaining shut down due to bankruptcy over the past 37 months, Odisha-based 500,000 mt capacity Indian integrated steel mill Adhunik Metaliks Limited (AML) will restart operations soon, sources said on Friday, August 14.

AML’s steel mill was acquired recently by Liberty House Group, UK, through the bankruptcy resolution process and maintenance work at the plant has started and production is expected to resume soon, the sources said.

They said that the power connection to the steel mill had been restored and some of the production units are being operated on a trial basis and full normal operations will stabilize by October this year.

The plant which had gone into production in 2004 before going into bankruptcy has sponge and pig iron production facilities, an electric arc furnace, a rolling mill and a 34 MW captive power plant.