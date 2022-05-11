﻿
English
India’s Abhishek Group and Japan’s Kaiho Sangyo launch first auto scrapping facility

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 11:29:06 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Abhishek K Kaiho, a joint venture of India’s Abhishek Group and Japan’s Kaiho Sangyo on Wednesday commenced operations at their first joint auto scrapping facility, located in the northern state of Haryana, Abhishek Group statement said on Wednesday, May 11.

The company said that the automobile scrapping facility has the capacity to process up to 1,800 vehicles a month and uses the latest technologies to salvage and re-use components from scrapped vehicles.

Abhishek Group has been in the automotive sector for several decades manufacturing vehicle safety equipment such as seatbelts, parking sensors and sensors along with several automotive accessories, electronics and more. Kaiho Sangyo, meanwhile, specializes in vehicle scrappage.


