Indian steel user industries criticize price hike by local steel mills after cut in import duties

Thursday, 04 February 2021 12:13:09 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India steel user industries and engineering exporters have criticized domestic steel producers’ move to hike prices close on the heels of the national budget proposing a lowering of import duties, SteelOrbis has learned from several industry leaders.

Sanjay Budhia, chairman of the National Committee of Exports and Imports of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), said, “Steel prices have been increased by INR 1,500/mt ($21/mt) effective Tuesday, February 2, 2021. There were general expectations that, with the reduction in customs duty to a unified rate of 7.5 percent, domestic prices should have come down considerably. But it is totally in reverse.”

“Engineering exports are about 25 percent of India’s total merchandise exports and will come to a grinding halt. There is no way exporters can bear the brunt of the increase in steel prices. Such a bolt from the blue cannot be absorbed. There is no light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The Indian national budget for 2021-22 placed before parliament on February 1 has proposed the lowering of import duties on steel products from the range of 10-12.5 percent to a uniform rate of 7.5 percent.

Umesh Chowdhury of Titagarh Group, a leading railway wagon manufacturer, said that the price increase announced by domestic steel producers the very next day after the national budget went against the government’s objective of reining in steel prices through lower import tariffs.

“Steel prices have gone up by 55-60 percent over the last six months, which is making manufacturing industries in which steel is a major raw material totally unviable,” Chowdhury said.

Arun Goradia, vice chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), the apex representative body for engineering exporters said,” The government must do something to check rising steel prices.”