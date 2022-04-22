Indian steel output up 18 percent in fiscal year 2021-22

Friday, 22 April 2022 11:45:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel production in the fiscal year 2021-22 was recorded at 120 million mt, up 18 percent year on year, Indian steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Friday, April 22.

“The Indian steel sector has traversed a fascinating journey from a mere 1 million mt at the time of independence to 120 million mt in the last financial year," the minister said. He said that steel application across segments will see a quantum jump, and newer areas of usage such as drone technology will provide ample opportunities for steel players.