Indian steel mills seek central government funding to cut carbon emission levels

Friday, 28 January 2022 14:08:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s domestic steel producers have sought central government funding to incorporate newer technologies to cut emissions, a statement of the Indian Steel Association (ISA), the representative body of steel companies said on Friday, January 28.

The ISA statement, ahead of the national budget for 2022-23 to be placed before India’s parliament on February 1, said central incentives in form of subsidies and tax incentives are needed to enable steel producers to adopt new technologies and enabling the industry to reduce carbon emission to 2.4 mt of CO2 per mt of steel output by 2030, from 2.6 mt per mt of steel produced currently.

“Operating low-carbon steel plants will be considerably expensive in the short and medium term,” ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) CEO Dilip Oommen said.

“The sector is taking initiatives on its own to reduce its carbon footprint but needs policy and public support to adopt deep decarbonization technology that is economically viable at an early stage of adoption,” JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal said.

ISA has also made a submission to the government seeking to make it mandatory for government-funded projects to procure alloy steel from low-carbon producers.