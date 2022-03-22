﻿
Indian steel mills commence renegotiating long and medium-term supply contracts, citing surge in input costs

Tuesday, 22 March 2022
       

Indian domestic steel mills have commenced renegotiating long-term supply contracts and even some are invoking force majeure clauses following the surge in raw material prices and supply chain disruptions in imports of inputs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, SteelOrbis learned from sources at private sector steel mills.

“Due to the global geopolitical situation, there is a problem with short supply of coking coal and that too at a very high price. The net impact is coming to INR 25,250/mt. We request you to accept the price hike and continue with the same contract,” a communication from Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) to customers said.

Sources at JSW Steel Limited said that the situation on the raw material front is critical and, if the situation persists, the company will have to renegotiate long and medium-term supply contracts with customers.

“We have a policy of not applying force majeure. We will not increase prices for small and medium-scale units but, given the domestic market input cost abnormalities, we have requested large customers to consider price increases in supply contracts,”  JSPL managing director V R Sharma said.

An official at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) said that there have been a number of price increases in March and that there will be more in the coming days.

“We are waiting and watching the coking coal situation before taking a call on renegotiating auto contracts,” he said.

“Some of our auto sector contracts are ending in April and we are yet to make a call. If prices continue to go up, everyone and not only AMNS will be forced to increase prices in supply contracts,” he said.

However, a section of senior officials at mills said that continuous price increases will make it unsustainable for downstream steel users and, unless prices cool down, industries consuming steel will be forced to cut back production.


