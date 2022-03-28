Indian steel mills agree to offer discounts on supplies to small manufacturing units

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:30:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Following the intervention of India’s ministry of steel, Indian domestic steel producers have agreed to offer discounts on supplies made to manufacturing units categorized as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said in a statement on Monday, March 28.

The minister said that domestic steel producers have committed to offer discounts in the range of INR 2,000-2,500/mt ($26-33/mt) on supplies to MSME units. He said that the ministry has also commenced talks with various steel industry stakeholders to frame a policy to spur higher production of special steel by secondary steel mills.