﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian steel mills agree to offer discounts on supplies to small manufacturing units

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:30:58 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Following the intervention of India’s ministry of steel, Indian domestic steel producers have agreed to offer discounts on supplies made to manufacturing units categorized as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said in a statement on Monday, March 28.

The minister said that domestic steel producers have committed to offer discounts in the range of INR 2,000-2,500/mt ($26-33/mt) on supplies to MSME units. He said that the ministry has also commenced talks with various steel industry stakeholders to frame a policy to spur higher production of special steel by secondary steel mills.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking 

Similar articles

28 Mar

Workers of Indian state-run steel mills and mining companies join two-day national strike
28 Mar

Indian government extends deadline for steel companies to register for fiscal incentive scheme
25 Mar

India’s BCCL starts production from new coal washery to increase supplies to mills
24 Mar

Privatization of India’s RINL to lead to capital infusion and capacity expansion
22 Mar

Indian steel and iron ore pellet producer GIPL increases stake in ferroalloy plant
22 Mar

India to leverage CEPA with UAE to increase steel exports to MENA
21 Mar

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for early May delivery
21 Mar

India’s RINL floats export offer for 30,000 mt pig iron for end-April delivery
21 Mar

India’s JSPL prepays $357 million debt via its Mauritius subsidiary
21 Mar

India’s NMDC Ltd to achieve record iron ore output of 42 million mt in 2021-22