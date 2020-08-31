Indian steel exports up 140% in April-July amid shipments to Vietnam, China

Monday, 31 August 2020 15:34:26 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s steel exports in the April-July period this year totaled 4.641 million mt, up 140 percent from 1.933 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under the Ministry of Steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

According to the JPC data, Vietnam was the biggest market for Indian steel exports in the given period, accounting for 1.37 million mt.

China was the second largest destination for India steel exports in the April-July period, accounting for 1.30 million mt.

India’s total steel imports in the April-July period this year amounted to 1.506 million mt, down 42 percent year on year, the JPC data showed.

Domestic steel production during the period totaled 21.152 million mt, down 40 percent, while local consumption was down 43 percent to 18.909 million mt, both year on year, the data showed.