Indian steel export margins to improve immediately but cost pressures to catch up

Monday, 14 March 2022 17:30:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to higher prices and improved margins for Tata Steel in the immediate term but higher raw materials costs will impact such margins, Tata Steel chief executive officer T V Narendran said in a statement on Monday, March 14.

Russia and Ukraine are both major steelmaking and raw material exporting countries and the war between them is fueling higher prices on the input side for steelmakers. On the finished goods side, prices are expected to rise on the back of cost increases and supply gaps arising out of the conflict.

Explaining this situation further, Mr. Narendran said that coking coal has gone up to $650/mt, and iron ore above $150/mt, and other elements like freight are also surging and there are huge cost pressures.

In the immediate future, we will see margins improve simply because the price increases are ahead of cost increases but in the next couple of months cost increases will start hitting everyone, Narendran said.

To an extent, “The inventories in the system will be an advantage for a couple of months but costs will catch up on new production,” he said.

What has happened is that about 45 million mt of combined steel exports of Russia and Ukraine has gone out of the market and it is not that demand has taken off but supply has been compressed, he said.

A lot of this material flowed into Europe and that is why there is a rebalancing of prices in the region and this is also translating into Asian markets.

Prices have also gone up in Europe as costs have gone up for everyone. The supply disruptions are likely to be an export opportunity for Indian steel mills, Narendran said.

However, India typically exports to Europe about 10-15 percent of total shipments and that is going to be maintained and to sell the same volume at the best possible prices southern Europe is now a better option than southeast Asia, he said.