Indian steel consumption in FR 2021-22 pegged at 106 million mt, exports at 13.5 million mt

Wednesday, April 27
       

Indian steel consumption in the fiscal year 2021-22 amounted to 106 million mt, with production of 120 million mt and exports totaling 13.5 million mt, junior steel minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said on Wednesday, April 27.

The junior minister said that the Indian steel sector is showing vibrant growth despite the challenges of the pandemic, notching a compounded annual growth rate (CAFR) of six percent year-on-year basis.

He said that demand for steel in the country has increased. But at the same time the competition steel faces from other materials has also increased. In many sectors like the automobile sectors, white goods, railways and space, due to the cost of steel, due to its heaviness, steel is being replaced by other materials such as composite materials, because composite materials are lighter, as strong as steel, and cheaper.


