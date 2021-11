Tuesday, 16 November 2021 09:50:44 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel consumption will touch the 160 million mt per year mark by 2024-25, Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said on Tuesday, November 16.

Addressing Consultative Committee of Member of Parliament on steel, he said that steel consumption was recorded at 96.2 million mt in 2020-21, moving up to 160 million mt by 2024-25 and further to 250 million mt by 2030-35.

"The government is continuously making efforts to enhance the steel production capacity and increase demand,” he said.