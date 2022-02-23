Indian steel consumption down 5% in January, exports up 56%

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 11:17:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India finished steel consumption in January this year has been provisionally estimated at 9.65 million mt, down five percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, a government official said citing data of the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), under the Ministry of Steel, and the sole official compiler of industry data.

However, steel exports in January were estimated at 814,000 mt in January this year, up 56 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, the official said citing JPC figures.

Imports of finished steel in January this year came to an estimated 450,000 mt, down 23 percent year on year.