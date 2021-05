Tuesday, 25 May 2021 10:59:23 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steel consumption in April this year has provisionally been recorded at 6.72 million mt, down 26 percent on month-on-month basis, a Ministry of Steel official said on Tuesday citing official data.

Crude steel production in April this year was recorded at 7.96 million mt, down 21 percent compared to March, the official stated.