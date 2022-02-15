﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian state-run mills cut down CO2 emissions through technology deployment

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 10:47:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producers Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have been able to cut down CO2 emissions through adoption of the best available technologies and modernization of operations, Indian steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said in a statement on Tuesday, February 15.

The minister said that CO2 emission levels of SAIL and RINL have come down from 3.1 mt per mt of crude steel production in 2005 to 2.55 mt per mt of crude steel production in 2021.

The best available technologies deployed by these companies include coke dry quenching to recover sensible heat from coke oven batteries, top-pressure recovery turbines in blast furnaces, sinter cooler waste heat recovery, and evaporating cooling systems in reheating furnaces of rolling mills, the minister elaborated.


Tags: India  steelmaking  RINL  Sail  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

SAIL reports 4.1% rise in net profit in Q3
27 Jan

SAIL seeks global suppliers of ferroniobium for three years
26 Jan

Privatization of two SAIL units not to be completed in current fiscal year
25 Jan

Trade unions at Indian state-run steelmaker RINL serve notice for one-day strike
17 Jan

SAIL’s Rourkela mill secures Indian Navy certification for specialty steel supply for submarines