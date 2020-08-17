Indian secondary steel sector seeks PM’s intervention into raw material shortage

Monday, 17 August 2020 11:52:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

A section of Indian secondary steel producers in a communication has sought intervention of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, into issue of raw material shortage in wake of surging iron ore pellet exports to China.

In the communication, secondary steel producers pointed out that estimated 20 million mt of iron ore lumps, fines and pellets have been exported to China during the past six months, an eight year high and this went against the government’s stated policy of achieving self reliance in domestic manufacturing industries.

The West Bengal Sponge Iron Manufacturers’ Association in its letter to the Prime Minister said that latter’s intervention at the highest level is required to check rising exports of iron ore pellets at cost of increasing raw material availability for domestic secondary steel producers.

The association pointed out that the sole reason for rising exports to China is the ‘nil’ rate of export duty on iron ore pellets compared to 30 percent tax levied on export of high grade iron ore fines and lumps.

The surge in exports triggered a rise in domestic price of pellets from INR 4,600/mt ($61.41/mt) in April to INR 7,600/mt ($101/mt) in August, the association said in its communication.

Claiming that the domestic secondary steel sector is ‘bleeding’ faced with falling long product steel prices and rising raw material costs.

Steel Re-rolling Mills Association in a separate statement claimed that as many as 2,500 sponge iron plants, induction furnaces and billet and ingot producers are threatened by closure risking employment of 300,000-400,000 workers.