Indian Railways to procure 1.1 million mt of steel from SAIL for track renewal

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 10:19:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run transporter Indian Railways (IR) has issued plans to procure an estimated 1.1 million mt of steel in the current fiscal year from government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for its track renewal program, a government official said on Tuesday, April 20.

The official said that, while total steel procurement for track renewal will be higher, volumes to be procured from private steel rail producers will be finalized shortly.

During the 2019-20 fiscal year, IR procured 1.38 million mt of steel rails from both government and private sector steel mills.