Indian Railways offers long-distance freight concessions for coal, steel, iron ore

Friday, 11 September 2020 12:30:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run transporter Indian Railways (IR) has decided to extend freight concession in the range of 15-20 percent on coal, iron ore, and steel over long distances, a government official said on Friday, September 11.

So far IR had been offering freight concessions of 10-50 percent on freight over short distances but with the exception of coal and iron ore, the official said.

However, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the apex national body representing domestic industry, has sought the extension of freight concessions for coal for distances ranging from 701 km to 1,400 km.

It said freight rates rise significantly the moment distance exceeds 701 km and the extension of concessional freight rates for distances between 701 km and 1,400 km will enable higher dispatches of coal from pitheads to actual users.


