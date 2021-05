Wednesday, 19 May 2021 09:30:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s national transporter, Indian Railways (IR) handled 14.83 million mt of iron ore freight during April 2021, up 10 percent over corresponding month of the previous year, a government official said on Wednesday quoting official data.

The data showed that IR handled total freight of 111.53 million mt during April 2021, the highest ever monthly freight, the official said.