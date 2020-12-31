Indian Railways grants ‘regular supplier’ status for JSPL’s steel rails

Thursday, 31 December 2020 11:31:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run national transporter Indian Railways (IR) has granted ‘regular supplier’ status to Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) for its 60 kg 880 grade (90UTS) steel rails, an official statement from JSPL said on Thursday, December 31.

Following the grant of the status, any agency of IR or its contractors involved in ongoing or new track-laying projects can source this grade of steel rails from JSPL, the statement said.

The move follows Railway Design and Research Organization (RDSO), under IR, giving its approval for the standards and quality of the grade of steel rails produced by JSPL at its steel mill located in Raigarh.

Previously, JSPL had also received approval from IR to make supplies of its 1080 head hardened steel rails for metro projects across the country.