Indian Railway to invest $6.66 billion to construct 500 multi-modal transport hubs for steel, coal

Friday, 15 October 2021 13:46:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run national transporter Indian Railways (IR) will invest an estimated $6.66 billion over the next five years to construct 500 multi-modal cargo terminals for handling bulk freight like steel, coal and aluminum, as well as small cargoes, a government statement said on Friday, October 15.

According to the statement, “The project will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement from one mode of transport to another and will facilitate the last mile of connectivity of infrastructure. The new multi-modal hubs will reduce freight transport costs and will be integrated with the national high-speed rail network.”