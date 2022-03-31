Indian puts up 122 coal blocks for auction for user industries

Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:53:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian government has put up 122 coal blocks for auction for user industries like steel, cement, power and others, a statement from India’s ministry of coal said on Thursday, March 31.

Out of the 122 blocks, 18 blocks are new, while blocks that were left unsold in previous rounds of bidding are also included, the statement said.

The mines on offer are spread across the states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Telangana, the statement said.