Indian pellet producer KIOCL sees increased net loss in Q2 FY 2022-23

India’s state-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited has reported a net loss of INR 1022 million ($12.46 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, higher than the net loss of INR 303 million ($3.70 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Friday, November 11.

The company has reported total sales revenues of INR 1.54 billion ($18.87 million) for the second quarter, a decline of 66.60 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.