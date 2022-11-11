﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian pellet producer KIOCL sees increased net loss in Q2 FY 2022-23

Friday, 11 November 2022 14:42:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited has reported a net loss of INR 1022 million ($12.46 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, higher than the net loss of INR 303 million ($3.70 million) in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Friday, November 11.

The company has reported total sales revenues of INR 1.54 billion ($18.87 million) for the second quarter, a decline of 66.60 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India’s JSPL reports 92% decline in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s SAIL slips into red in Q2 FY 2022-23

11 Nov | Steel News

India’s Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd sees 49% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

09 Nov | Steel News

India’s MSL posts 92% rise in net profit for Q2 FY 2022-23

03 Nov | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel posts 88% fall in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY 2022-23

31 Oct | Steel News

India’s IMFA reports 88% decline in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23

28 Oct | Steel News

India’s TSLPL posts net loss for Q2 FY 2022-23, sales revenues up 17%

24 Oct | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited reports net loss in Q2 FY 2022-23

21 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel’s subsidiary TTCIL reports net loss for Q2 FY 2022-23

19 Oct | Steel News

India’s Tata Metaliks sees 74% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23, revenues up 36%

18 Oct | Steel News