Indian passenger car sales show mixed trends in November

Thursday, 02 December 2021 13:40:38 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car manufacturers continued to report mixed sales growth in November this year, figures released by auto majors showed on Thursday, December 2.

The largest domestic passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), has reported November sales of 109,726 units, a fall of 19 percent year on year.

The second largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 37,001 units in November, registering a decline of 24.2 percent year on year.

In contrast, Tata Motors reported sales of 28,027 units, a rise of 32 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra reported sales of 19,384 units, up eight percent, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar reported sales of 17,971 units, up 53 percent year on year.

“The shortage of semi-conductors, a major cause of falling output, is easing. But we are still apprehensive of giving a timeframe for things to get back to normal,” an official at MSIL said.

“We have nil stocks in the factory and close to 250,000 bookings. Whatever we are producing is getting sold out. Demand is strong. The decline in sales is largely owing to unmet demand,’ he said.