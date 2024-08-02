 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

Friday, 02 August 2024 14:41:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car sales in July showed a mixed trend with manufacturers with large market shares posting declines, while smaller car producers registered increases, according to data compiled from various companies on Friday, August 2.

The largest car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 137,463 units in July this year, a fall of 9.6 percent year on year, while the second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 64,563 units, a decline of three percent year on year.

The third largest car maker Tata Motors reported sales of 44,725 units, a fall of six percent year on year.

However, Kia Motors, with sales of 20,507 units, posted an increase of 2.5 percent, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales at 31,656 units.

Honda Motors India Limited sold 4,624 units, a growth of 22 percent year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

Indian auto retail sales up just 0.73 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report subdued sales growth in June

02 Jul | Steel News

CRISIL: Nine Indian car companies plan 52% rise in passenger car capacity

26 Jun | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales rise by 2.61 percent in May

10 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report muted sales growth in May

03 Jun | Steel News

India’s total automobile retail sales increase by 27 percent in April

09 May | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales growth moderates on high base effect, muted demand

02 May | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 10% in FY 2023-24

08 Apr | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers maintain robust sales growth in March

03 Apr | Steel News

Indian automobile vehicle retail sales see 13% growth in February

07 Mar | Steel News