Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

Indian passenger car sales in July showed a mixed trend with manufacturers with large market shares posting declines, while smaller car producers registered increases, according to data compiled from various companies on Friday, August 2.

The largest car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 137,463 units in July this year, a fall of 9.6 percent year on year, while the second-largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), achieved sales of 64,563 units, a decline of three percent year on year.

The third largest car maker Tata Motors reported sales of 44,725 units, a fall of six percent year on year.

However, Kia Motors, with sales of 20,507 units, posted an increase of 2.5 percent, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales at 31,656 units.

Honda Motors India Limited sold 4,624 units, a growth of 22 percent year on year.