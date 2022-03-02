Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in February, largest companies see declines

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 11:23:15 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales showed a mixed trend in February this year with the largest companies posting declines, data released by automobile companies showed on Wednesday, March 2.

Sales, in terms of dispatches to dealers, of the country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), were reported at 133,948 units in February, down seven percent year on year.

The second largest passenger car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), reported sales of 44,050 units, a decline of 15 percent year on year, data released by the company showed.

Nissan India Limited reported sales of 2,456 units, declining 42 percent from February 2021.

However, Tata Motors reported sales of 39,981 units in February this year, achieving a growth of 47 percent over February 2021, while Mahindra and Mahindra reported sales of 27,663 units, up 80 percent year on year.

MG Motors India Limited reported sales of 4,528 units, up five percent year on year.