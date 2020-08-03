Indian passenger car sales record revival in July

Monday, 03 August 2020 10:11:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The Indian automobile industry has showed signs of recovery as indicated by the July sales figures of the leading domestic passenger car makers, data collated from industry sources reveal.

Industry-sourced data showed that most leading passenger car manufacturers in India recorded sharp rise in July sales compared to June, while, barring one company, most producers’ July sales were well below those of the corresponding month of the previous year.

Maruti Suzuki Limited, the country’s largest passenger car manufacturer in terms of market share, recorded sales of 101,307 units in July this year, up from 53,139 units in June 2020, showing an increase of 90 percent. The company was the only passenger car manufacturer to achieve growth in July sales, compared to sales of 100,006 units achieved in July 2019.

The second-largest Indian passenger car manufacturer Hyundai India Limited recorded sales of 38,200 units in July this year, against sales of 21,320 in June, up 79 percent. However its July sales were two percent lower than sales during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s sales in July this year totaled 24,211 units, compared to 18,505 units in June, up 31 percent.