 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian passenger car sales decline for third straight month in Sept

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 15:31:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by despatches from factory to dealers declined for the third consecutive month in September this year, according to data collected for major car companies on Wednesday, October 2.

As per industry estimates, passenger car sales across all categories were recorded at 360,000 units in September, a decline of 2.5 percent year on year.

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 144,962 units in September, a decline of 3.9 percent, while the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), sold 51,101 units, a fall of 5.8 percent, both year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 41,063 units, a fall of eight percent, and the sales of Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 24 percent to 51,062 units, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Limited sold 23,802 units, a rise of 7.4 percent year on year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Automotive 

Similar articles

India’s passenger car sales decline in August

03 Sep | Steel News

Indian automobile makers agree to offer discounts on new vehicles against scrapping of older ones

29 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto sector faces surging inventories, companies start to cut outputs

22 Aug | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales increase by 14 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Indian passenger car sales show mixed trend in July

02 Aug | Steel News

Indian auto retail sales up just 0.73 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report subdued sales growth in June

02 Jul | Steel News

CRISIL: Nine Indian car companies plan 52% rise in passenger car capacity

26 Jun | Steel News

India’s automobile retail sales rise by 2.61 percent in May

10 Jun | Steel News

Indian passenger car makers report muted sales growth in May

03 Jun | Steel News