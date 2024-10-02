Indian passenger car sales decline for third straight month in Sept

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by despatches from factory to dealers declined for the third consecutive month in September this year, according to data collected for major car companies on Wednesday, October 2.

As per industry estimates, passenger car sales across all categories were recorded at 360,000 units in September, a decline of 2.5 percent year on year.

The country’s largest passenger car maker in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), reported sales of 144,962 units in September, a decline of 3.9 percent, while the second largest car maker, Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL), sold 51,101 units, a fall of 5.8 percent, both year on year.

Tata Motors Limited reported sales of 41,063 units, a fall of eight percent, and the sales of Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 24 percent to 51,062 units, both year on year.

Toyota Kirloskar Limited sold 23,802 units, a rise of 7.4 percent year on year.