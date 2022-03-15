Indian passenger car sales decline 6.5 percent in February

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 10:18:54 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian passenger car sales as denoted by dispatch from manufacturers to dealers recorded a 6.5 percent decline year on year in February this year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday, March 15.

SIAM said that in February total sales of passenger car were recorded at 26,984 units, while two-wheeler sales came to 1.039 million units, a decline of 27 percent year on year.

Sales during February showed declines across all categories of passenger cars, two wheelers and three-wheelers amid continued supply-side challenges relating to semi-conductors, increased costs due to vehicle regulations, higher commodity prices, and higher logistic costs, SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said.

The industry is closely watching the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the increasing stress on the global supply chain, he said.